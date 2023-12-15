New Mobile Ports of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Feature Improved Visual Settings and Bug Fixes

Fans of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition games who have recently jumped into the newly released mobile ports are in for a pleasant surprise. It appears that these mobile versions come with enhanced visual settings that closely resemble the original PlayStation 2 games, along with various bug fixes. This unexpected improvement has left some wondering if these enhancements will make their way to other platforms in the future.

In November, Rockstar Games and Netflix announced the arrival of the highly-criticized Definitive Editions of GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas on mobile devices. Subscribers to Netflix’s game library had the privilege of accessing these games on iOS or Android at no extra cost. However, the response from fans was rather lukewarm, as many felt that these remastered versions of the beloved PS2-era open-world games were still plagued with issues, even two years after their release on consoles and PC.

Surprisingly, the mobile ports that launched today seem to have turned the tide. Observant fans had noticed visual differences in the first trailer, and Rockstar has now confirmed the addition of new options for these phone versions. The newly introduced “Classic Lighting” option is particularly noteworthy, as it significantly enhances the overall appearance of the games. For example, in GTA: San Andreas, enabling this option restores the original game’s orange skies, which were missing in previous console and PC versions. It also darkens nighttime scenes, creating a more immersive experience.

Apart from the visual enhancements, other improvements include better-looking fog in San Andreas, the ability to adjust resolution for optimal performance on weaker phones, and minor tweaks to fix persistent issues with billboards, in-game props, and character models. Furthermore, gameplay bugs such as faulty sprinting in GTA III and strange noises from garage doors have been addressed. However, it should be noted that certain problems with broken textures and misspelled signs remain, and a sizable prop, a spinning soda can, has been omitted in the mobile port of San Andreas.

While these mobile versions may not be flawless, they undoubtedly outperform the current editions available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. The crucial question now is whether Rockstar intends to bring these improvements to other platforms. Kotaku has reached out to Rockstar for further clarification, but given the company’s track record, it remains uncertain.

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI without a confirmed PC port, and the failure to update the PC version of GTA Online to match next-gen console editions suggest that Rockstar’s focus on platform parity may not be their priority. Nonetheless, there is still a glimmer of hope. The recent addition of a 60fps option to the PS5 version of Red Dead Redemption indicates that Rockstar is not entirely dismissive of quality enhancements. Time will tell if Rockstar decides to update the current console versions with these new features and fixes.

For now, fans can enjoy the improved mobile ports of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas on iOS and Android. Netflix subscribers can access these games for free, while they are also available for individual purchase at $20 each on the App Store and Google Play Store.