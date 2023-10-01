Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella Believes Jermell Charlo Would Struggle Against Tim Tszyu

In a post-fight interview, Jermell Charlo called out Terence Crawford, but Crawford has expressed no interest in the bout. Lou DiBella, a Boxing Hall of Famer, believes that Charlo “wouldn’t have fared well” against Tim Tszyu, citing his lack of activity and readiness to fight. DiBella felt that Charlo’s performance against Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was heavily influenced his layoff and that facing Tszyu would have posed significant challenges for Charlo.

DiBella’s comment sparked a debate, with some arguing that it isn’t fair to compare Tszyu to Canelo. However, DiBella maintained that Charlo’s lack of activity could have negatively impacted his performance against Tszyu as well. He expressed that a younger, equally strong, and active Tszyu would have presented difficulties for Charlo.

Charlo’s decision to fight Alvarez resulted in Tszyu being promoted to a full world champion. Tszyu is scheduled to defend the WBO super welterweight title against Brian Mendoza on October 15. The winner of that bout is expected to face Charlo, although Charlo’s main focus is on a potential fight with Terence Crawford.

Crawford, however, had harsh words for Charlo, criticizing his performance against Alvarez. He accused Charlo of not trying to win and claimed that Charlo let Alvarez dominate him without putting up a fight. Crawford declared that Charlo is no longer on his hit list.

Despite the potential Crawford bout, Charlo emphasized that his focus is now on fighting opponents with star power and making the most money. While he acknowledged the possibility of facing Mendoza or Tszyu, Charlo stated that these fights are not as satisfying to him as they may not offer the same level of recognition and financial gain.

