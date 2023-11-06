Why We Should Rethink Mental Health Advice on Social Media

Social media has become a dominant source of information for young people seeking advice on a wide range of topics, including mental health. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram have given rise to a new breed of influencers who provide tips and recommendations on various aspects of life. However, the reliability of the information shared these influencers is often questioned. How can we trust the content they produce? Does their credibility matter?

A recent study conducted researchers from Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health aimed to address these concerns. The study focused on mental health influencers with a collective audience of 10 million followers. The researchers provided these influencers with lectures and toolkits on evidence-based mental health information, hoping to encourage them to disseminate more reliable content.

While some academics remain skeptical about the reliability of mental health advice on platforms like TikTok, the study suggests that influencers can play a crucial role in the dissemination of accurate information. Amanda Yarnell, senior director of the Chan School’s Center for Health Communication, emphasizes that these creators understand their audience’s needs and have successfully broken down stigmas surrounding mental health.

However, concerns remain about the potential dangers of social media feeds. Researchers have found that platforms like TikTok can inadvertently promote harmful behavior, exposing vulnerable individuals to self-harm or eating disorder content.

So, what should we consider when evaluating mental health advice on social media? It’s essential to assess the credentials and expertise of the content creator. Are they speaking from personal experience, or do they possess professional qualifications? While lived experiences can provide valuable insights, it’s crucial to balance them with evidence-based information from qualified experts.

In the age of social media, it is clear that influencers have become significant media gatekeepers. People turn to them for information and guidance. However, there is a need for collaboration between influencers and mental health experts to ensure accurate and responsible information reaches the masses.

As a word of caution, it is important for individuals consuming mental health content on social media to critically evaluate and cross-reference the information they come across. Finding trusted sources, such as licensed therapists or reputable mental health organizations, can provide additional support and guidance.

