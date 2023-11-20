Would Social Security Ever Call Me?

In an era of increasing scams and fraudulent activities, it is natural to be skeptical when receiving unexpected phone calls. One question that often arises is, “Would Social Security ever call me?” To shed light on this matter, we have compiled some essential information and frequently asked questions (FAQ) to help you better understand the situation.

What is Social Security?

Social Security is a federal program in the United States that provides financial assistance to retired and disabled individuals, as well as to the families of deceased workers. It is funded through payroll taxes and serves as a safety net for millions of Americans.

Can Social Security call me?

Yes, Social Security may occasionally contact you phone. However, it is crucial to remain cautious and verify the legitimacy of the call, as scammers often impersonate government officials to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Under what circumstances would Social Security call me?

Social Security may call you for various reasons, such as to discuss your benefits, request additional information, or schedule an appointment. However, they will generally communicate with you through traditional mail, unless you have previously engaged in phone correspondence.

How can I verify the authenticity of a call?

To ensure the legitimacy of a call claiming to be from Social Security, ask the caller for their name, badge number, and a call-back number. You can then independently verify their identity contacting the official Social Security Administration (SSA) phone number, which is 1-800-772-1213. Remember, never provide personal information or payment details to an unsolicited caller.

What should I do if I suspect a fraudulent call?

If you suspect a call is fraudulent, hang up immediately. Do not engage with the caller or provide any personal information. Report the incident to the SSA’s Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.

In conclusion, while Social Security may occasionally call you, it is crucial to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of the call. Scammers often exploit the trust people have in government agencies, so it is essential to protect yourself from potential fraud. Remember, when in doubt, verify independently before sharing any personal information. Stay informed and stay safe.