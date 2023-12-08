Jeff Hartings Steps Down as Head Football Coach of Worthington Christian School

Jeff Hartings, the head football coach of Worthington Christian School, has announced his decision to step down from his position. After seven successful seasons coaching the team, Hartings has made the difficult choice to prioritize his family and personal commitments.

Throughout his tenure at Worthington Christian, Hartings played a pivotal role in strengthening not only the high school football program but also the middle school and youth football programs. Under his leadership, the team achieved remarkable milestones, earning the title of league champions in both 2019 and 2022.

Hartings’ impact on the football program went beyond victories on the field. He implemented a Christ-centered culture that emphasized hard work and the pursuit of excellence in all aspects of life. This unique approach fostered an environment where athletes developed not only as players but also as individuals with strong character and integrity.

Tony Earp, the athletic director of Worthington Christian, praised Hartings for his contributions, stating, “Coach Hartings’ legacy will be the foundation he built and the values he instilled in our football program. We are grateful for his dedication and the positive impact he has had on our student-athletes.”

As Hartings departs, Worthington Christian School will commence the search for their next head coach. The school is committed to finding a leader who shares the same values and principles that have become synonymous with their football program. The pursuit of excellence both on and off the field will remain an integral part of Worthington Christian’s athletic culture.

Hartings’ decision to step down provides an opportunity for a new era of coaching at Worthington Christian. As the school looks to the future, they are confident that the solid foundation he built will continue to guide the team towards continued success in the years to come.