Gaming Open Worlds: The Good, the Repetitive, and the Wasted Potential

Gaming open worlds can be a make-or-break element for a game, as we have seen time and time again in modern gaming. Grand Theft Auto 5 revolutionized the genre perfectly utilizing the vast map of Los Santos, setting a high standard for exploration and immersion. Games like The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have also excelled in creating captivating open environments that enhance the gaming experience.

On the other hand, poorly made open worlds can undermine the entire game. When side quests lack value or become repetitive, players quickly lose interest and the game fades from memory. Gamers have called out several games for having some of the worst open worlds.

Assassin’s Creed 1, while introducing amazing stealth killing and a large map, suffered from an empty and repetitive open world. The side quests failed to engage players, although subsequent titles in the franchise improved upon these aspects.

Dynasty Warriors 9 boasted a massive open world, but it lacked meaningful content. The game featured repetitive structures and copy-pasted sections that added little value. Fast travel options allowed players to skip the monotonous and unnecessary open world.

Forspoken, another offender, featured a bland and copy-pasted open world with a poorly written storyline and repetitive missions. Unlike games like Fallout, which offer interesting side quests in abandoned areas, Forspoken failed to deliver compelling content.

Atomic Heart had a promising start, but quickly lost players in its unnecessary open world. Getting from one point to another became cumbersome with the addition of “Alarm Levels,” and the lack of a fast-travel option made the open world feel forced and pointless.

Diablo 4’s open world added little to the game and felt empty. Side quests consisted of mundane fetch quests, and the lack of a proper endgame diminished the experience. Many players felt that Diablo 4 could have been better as a linear game, prioritizing storyline and character arc over an open world that didn’t add substantial value.

Gaming open worlds are at their best when they are purposeful and crafted with attention to detail. While linear games focus on storytelling, open worlds should enhance the gameplay experience. What games have made you feel the same way or worse? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.

