The Impactful Legacy of Worsom Robinson: A Unique Chicagoan

From neighborhood events to high-profile political gatherings, Worsom Robinson left an indelible mark on the city of Chicago through his passion for photography and his genuine connections with people from all walks of life. Although he became known universally his singular name, Worsom’s uniqueness extended far beyond that.

Worsom’s journey as a photographer began early in his life, and he quickly realized the power of his pictures in bridging gaps and bringing people together. Throughout his career with notable publications such as the Chicago Crusader, Chicago Defender, and Sun-Times, Worsom not only provided story ideas to reporters but also introduced them to influential individuals.

Known for his candid personality and endless stories, Worsom had a knack for making even the most reluctant subjects laugh, smile, and pose effortlessly. His craft wasn’t just about capturing moments; it was a masterclass in human relations. He effortlessly dismantled barriers and connected with people on a personal level.

Despite covering some of Chicago’s most significant events, Worsom’s true passion lay in photographing high school proms, graduations, and weddings. For every dignitary or famous person in his portfolio, there were ten photographs of young students celebrating milestones and couples beginning their journey together.

Worsom’s impact transcended photography. He had an uncanny ability to uplift his colleagues and community members. During a newspaper staff meeting, he passionately reminded everyone about the importance of their work and its impact on the community, inspiring an immediate improvement in their output.

At heart, Worsom remained modest and always preferred to be recognized simply as “Worsom.” He adopted this name as a tribute to his late mother, who affectionately called him “worrisome.” His mononymous identity became synonymous with his dedication to capturing meaningful moments.

Worsom’s unique attire also contributed to his distinct persona. Whether at a formal black-tie affair or a rowdy Chicago Bears game, he defied convention donning his signature t-shirts, jeans, and long-sleeve sweatshirts. Even at his father’s funeral, he chose to wear a t-shirt emblazoned with his father’s picture, showcasing his individuality and sense of humor.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Worsom’s true character shone through in his acts of kindness and selflessness. He quietly supported a colleague facing health challenges, accompanying him to medical appointments, collecting prescriptions, and offering financial assistance. For Worsom, extending a helping hand was simply the right thing to do.

The passing of Darrell (Worsom) Robinson on November 27 left a void in Chicago’s creative community. His impact will forever be remembered through the countless individuals he photographed, the lives he touched, and the infectious spirit he brought to every interaction.

