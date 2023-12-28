WhatsApp Introduces New Feature for Secure Media Sharing

WhatsApp, the widely-used messaging app, has recently unveiled a new feature called “View Once” for sharing sensitive media. This feature allows users to send images, videos, and voice notes that can only be viewed once the recipient. The media file will be automatically deleted if it is not opened within 14 days.

The View Once feature has proven to be extremely valuable for individuals who prioritize privacy and security. It is particularly useful for sharing confidential documents such as credit card photos or security-sensitive codes. With this feature, users can be assured that their media will not be saved in the recipient’s gallery and that they cannot take screenshots of it.

To use the View Once feature, follow these simple steps:

1. Open WhatsApp and select the chat where you want to send the media.

2. Choose the photo or video you wish to send.

3. After selecting the file, you will be prompted to add captions or make any necessary edits.

4. Locate the “1” symbol in the bottom right corner of the screen and tap on it.

5. The media file is now set to View Once.

6. Once the file is sent, the recipient can view it only once. You will receive a notification once they have opened the file.

WhatsApp’s View Once feature is a welcome addition to the app, providing enhanced privacy options for users. This feature ensures that sensitive media remains secure and is not retained longer than necessary. As WhatsApp continues to prioritize user privacy and security, we can expect more innovative features in the future.