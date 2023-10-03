How to Identify WhatsApp Scams

WhatsApp is undoubtedly a popular messaging application used millions of people worldwide. However, its popularity has also made it a target for scammers looking to exploit unsuspecting victims. In this article, we will explore various methods to identify scams on WhatsApp through practical examples.

One common method used cybercriminals is to offer victims lucrative job offers or something that seems too good to be true. They may even provide some money upfront to gain victims’ trust. Once the victim is invested, the scammers disappear, taking off with the money or sensitive information. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it usually is.

Another scam involves receiving WhatsApp forwards promising rewards, such as a new iPhone, if you share the message with others. These forwards are often designed to steal personal information like email IDs and passwords. It is essential never to trust these giveaways or any other link that asks for personal data.

Scammers have also been known to send victims suspicious apps to download, such as modified bank application APKs infected with malicious code. They may pose as banking agents and ask users to install these apps for support. By doing so, victims unknowingly provide their sensitive banking information. Always be cautious and avoid downloading apps from untrusted sources.

In recent times, there has been an increase in calls originating from international numbers. It is advised not to answer these calls and instead report and block them immediately. WhatsApp has taken steps to address this issue, but it’s still crucial to be cautious.

Furthermore, hackers and cybercriminals often send infected links to users, leading them to phishing websites or infecting their devices with malware. If a random number sends you a link or tries to create a sense of urgency, be cautious as they might be trying to scam you. Avoid clicking on unfamiliar links and sharing personal information with strangers.

To stay safe from WhatsApp scams, enable safety features like two-factor authentication, and be cautious while interacting with unknown contacts. Remember to prioritize your online security and avoid falling victim to these scams.

Sources:

– The original source article was written Shaurya Sharma and published on News18.