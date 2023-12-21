A New Volcanic Island Emerges off the Coast of Japan

A remarkable sight is unfolding off the coast of Japan as the Earth witnesses the birth of a new island. Satellite photos captured the European Space Agency reveal the growth of the volcanic island of Niijima, which emerged from the depths of the ocean following a powerful underwater eruption near Iwo Jima.

The new images, released the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite, show that Niijima has doubled in size since it first appeared in November. Initially measuring around 754 feet long and 656 feet wide, the island has now expanded to approximately 1640 feet in length. The continuous growth suggests ongoing volcanic activity beneath the surface.

Located about 1200 kilometers south of Tokyo, Niijima is the first major island to be formed in Japan since 2013. According to researchers from the University of Tokyo, the island’s origins can be traced to the volcanic eruption that started on October 21. The eruption unleashed scorching magma, which met the ocean and caused explosions that propelled chunks of rock into the air.

As the undersea volcano erupted, magma and rock material accumulated on the seafloor, gradually building up into a new landmass. The emergent island was then surrounded floating rocks made of porous volcanic pumice. The satellite images offer a rare glimpse into the dynamic process of island formation and serve as a reminder of the Earth’s ever-changing landscape.

The growth of Niijima is a testament to the incredible power of volcanic activity and highlights the ongoing geological processes shaping our planet. Scientists will continue to monitor the island’s progress and study this natural phenomenon to gain further insights into the Earth’s dynamic nature.