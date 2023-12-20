In an exciting development, a pioneering Pasadena company has revealed plans to launch the world’s first fully autonomous restaurant, powered artificial intelligence (AI). The company, known as the Cali Group, is partnering with Miso Robotics and PopID to bring this revolutionary dining experience to life.

The CaliExpress Flippy restaurant will utilize cutting-edge AI and robotics technology to automate the entire food preparation process. Guests will be able to use self-ordering kiosks, accessing their PopID accounts, and watch in awe as their meals are meticulously prepared robotic chefs. The restaurant will be located in a prime retail location in downtown Pasadena, at the intersection of Green Street and Madison Avenue.

One of the standout features of CaliExpress Flippy will be the high-quality burgers it serves. The grill robot will grind fresh, top-grade beef in real-time, resulting in mouthwatering burger patties. The renowned robotic fry station, Flippy, will ensure that the fries are crispy and cooked to perfection. The menu will be simple yet enticing, featuring burgers, cheeseburgers, and french fries.

Aside from revolutionizing the dining experience, these technological advancements will also create a safer and more efficient working environment for employees. Flippy, at the fry station, introduces groundbreaking safety measures, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and waste. The CaliExpress kitchen can be effectively managed with a smaller crew, providing a less stressful working atmosphere and guaranteeing above-average wages.

According to John Miller, CEO of PopID, this restaurant marks the first operational establishment where both ordering and cooking processes are fully automated. The seamless integration of various technologies has led to the creation of the most autonomous restaurant in the world, representing years of research, development, and investment.

The CaliExpress Flippy location is not just a restaurant; it aims to offer a pseudo-museum experience. The company actively encourages local schools and educational groups to arrange tours, providing an opportunity to witness firsthand the impressive capabilities of AI-powered robotics in the culinary world.

With a grand opening to follow soon, CaliExpress Flippy is set to revolutionize the restaurant industry offering an innovative and cutting-edge dining experience. To make reservations, access special offers, and find out more information, visit the official website at www.MisoRobotics.com/CaliExpress.