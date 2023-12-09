Giant Iceberg A23a Begins Journey Away from Antarctica

A massive iceberg known as A23a, which had been trapped on the seafloor off the coast of Antarctica for almost four decades, has finally started drifting northward. The iceberg, three times the size of New York City, was first formed in 1986 when it broke off from the Filchner Ice Shelf. However, its progress was halted when its keel became stuck on the seafloor in the Weddell Sea.

Satellite imagery from the British Antarctic Survey now shows that A23a has gradually become unstuck since January 2023 and has since traveled hundreds of miles along Antarctica’s coastline. While there is still uncertainty about its trajectory, there are concerns that the iceberg may collide with the penguin refuge of South Georgia, just as other large icebergs have done in the past.

Icebergs of this magnitude can have heights of up to 1,300 feet with 90% of their mass submerged. Due to their enormous size and close proximity to Antarctica, it is not uncommon for icebergs like A23a to remain stuck in place for decades. The release of such large ice masses, however, is not related to climate change but rather to the melting of ice underneath the iceberg’s surface, reducing its weight and lifting it off the seafloor.

If A23a manages topass South Georgia, it could potentially reach as far north as South Africa, posing a threat to shipping routes. However, experts believe that the iceberg’s fracture lines may cause it to break apart before reaching that point.

Scientists will continue to monitor A23a’s movement to determine its next course of action. The journey of this gigantic iceberg highlights the fascinating and unpredictable nature of Antarctica’s icy landscape.