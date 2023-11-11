Street Fighter 6 Character Analysis: Luke vs Ken

The ongoing debate in the Street Fighter 6 community is centered around identifying the game’s best characters. With a well-balanced roster, it’s challenging to pinpoint a definitive best character or even establish a consistent top 5. Nevertheless, three characters have garnered a significant amount of attention as top-tier contenders: JP, Luke, and Ken.

One prominent voice adding to the discussion is NASR|AngryBird, the reigning Evo champion known for his Ken prowess. In a recent video, AngryBird makes a compelling case for Luke being a superior character compared to Ken in the current state of the game.

The analysis is categorized into four aspects: offense, defense, tools, and normals. AngryBird starts comparing the normals of both fighters, highlighting Luke’s crouching medium punch as the best in the game. While Ken’s punch shares similar frame data with Luke’s, the key difference lies in reach. Luke’s hitbox extends further and is also advantageous on block.

Luke’s other key normals are also emphasized, which provide him with a deceptive reach advantage in neutral play. Although Ken possesses similar advantages in his normal attacks, he struggles to convert them into significant damage after landing a heavy punch. AngryBird believes this tips the scales in Luke’s favor in this category.

The video also examines projectiles, an essential aspect of Ken’s neutral game at high levels of play. However, Ken’s fireball is not particularly exceptional, whereas Luke’s offers chip damage and even knocks down opponents in its OD version, making his fireball game superior.

While AngryBird thoroughly dissects both characters’ strengths, he ultimately asserts that Luke is the better overall character. Watch the video below to hear his detailed analysis and share your thoughts in the comments: do you agree with AngryBird’s assessment, and has this video influenced your opinion on the matter?

[embedded video link]