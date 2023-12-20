Nippon Steel Acquires US Steel in Multibillion-Dollar Deal

Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel has announced its plan to acquire US Steel in a strategic move worth $14.9 billion. This acquisition will allow Nippon Steel to expand its capacity in the US market, which is expected to experience a significant price hike. The deal, which will be an all-cash offer, has secured financing commitments to fund the transaction.

Attack on Norwegian-Owned Vessel Raises Tensions in Red Sea

In a recent attack in the Red Sea, a vessel owned a Norwegian company fell victim to an attack originating from the Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. This incident has escalated tensions in the region, as it is the latest in a series of attacks on ships sailing the Red Sea. US officials have attributed these attacks to the Iran-aligned Houthi movement.

EU Launches Investigation into X Over Breach of Digital Services Act

The European Union has launched an investigation against social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations under the Digital Services Act (DSA). This marks the EU’s first probe under the DSA, which came into force last year. The investigation will focus on countering the dissemination of illegal content and the effectiveness of measures taken to combat information manipulation.

Economic Challenges Pose Obstacles to EU’s Green Goals

The European Union has set targets for the extraction, recycling, and refinement of key metals needed for its green transition. However, Reuters reports that the bloc may face obstacles in achieving these goals, including a shortage of funding, high energy costs, and local opposition. To overcome these challenges, the EU may have to explore ways to reduce demand, find alternative materials, and establish partnerships to break China’s dominance in mineral supplies.

Chinese Banks Deal with Surge in Bad Loans

Chinese banks are grappling with a surge in bad loans as regulators push for the faster disposal of sour debts. Rising consumer defaults during the post-Covid economic recovery have led banks to put non-performing loans (NPLs) up for sale at a record pace. Data from a ratings agency indicates that issuance of securities backed NPLs is set to jump about 40 percent from last year to a record high.

UK Implements Carbon Pricing Mechanism as Part of Decarbonisation Efforts

The UK government has announced the implementation of a new import carbon pricing mechanism 2027. Under this mechanism, goods imported from countries with lower or no carbon prices will be subject to a levy. This move is part of the UK’s efforts to decarbonize and reduce its carbon footprint. The carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will primarily apply to carbon-intensive products in sectors such as iron, steel, aluminium, and more.

Asia-Pacific Central Banks Prepare for Interest Rate Reductions

Central banks across the Asia-Pacific region, including India and Australia, are expected to initiate interest rate reductions sooner than anticipated. This change in strategy is influenced the Federal Reserve’s expedited easing cycle, with economists at Goldman Sachs suggesting that the decline in long-term US rates, softening of the dollar, and the potential early start of rate cuts the Fed in 2024 provide an opportunity for central banks in the region to implement easing measures.

Adobe Abandons Figma Deal Amid Regulatory Pressure

Facing regulatory scrutiny from the UK and the EU, Adobe has decided to shelve its $20 billion deal with cloud-based designer platform Figma. The decision comes as regulators express concerns about tech acquisitions that could enhance the market power of dominant companies or involve potential rivals. As part of the termination, Adobe will pay a $1 billion fee to Figma.

Nio Receives $2.2 Billion Investment from UAE Backed CYVN Holdings

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio has received a significant boost with a $2.2 billion investment from CYVN Holdings, backed Abu Dhabi. This investment follows a previous injection of over $1 billion in July, granting the UAE investment vehicle a substantial 20 percent stake in Nio. The investment aims to address concerns about Nio’s financial performance as a loss-making company.

Grayscale Investments CEO Sees Bitcoin ETF as Key to Unlocking Wealth

Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein believes that a spot Bitcoin ETF is crucial for unlocking approximately “$30 trillion worth of advised wealth.” Sonnenshein highlights the potential of spot Bitcoin ETFs and the up-listing of GBTC to provide opportunities for investors in the US-advised market.