World Sight Day 2023: Spreading Awareness About Blindness and Vision Problems

Every year on October 12, people from all across the globe come together to observe World Sight Day. The main aim of this day is to increase public awareness about the factors that lead to blindness and vision problems. It serves as a reminder of the significant impact that visual impairments can have on a person’s life.

World Sight Day has a rich history, with its roots dating back to 1917 when Lions Clubs International celebrated it for the first time. Lions Clubs International, founded William Perry Woods in 1916, has been actively involved in various initiatives to combat blindness. One such project called “SightFirst” began in 1990 with the objective of fighting trachoma-related blindness. Millions of individuals worldwide have benefited from this project, as it generates funds for blind patients.

To commemorate World Sight Day, the International Association of the Blind (IAPB) decided to observe it on the second Thursday of October each year. It provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to come together and raise awareness about blindness and vision issues.

On this occasion, people can share wishes, messages, and quotes to spread awareness. Some examples of World Sight Day wishes include encouraging individuals to visit an eye doctor for a check-up and prioritizing eye health. Quotes from notable figures remind us of the importance of vision and the challenges faced those who are blind.

World Sight Day is a reminder for everyone to appreciate the gift of sight and work towards ensuring that everyone has access to proper eye care. By spreading awareness and supporting initiatives to fight blindness, we can make a difference in the lives of millions of people around the world.

