World Rugby’s Shortsighted Approach to Promoting the 2023 Rugby World Cup

World Rugby is facing criticism for its approach to promoting and engaging with the 2023 Rugby World Cup. In an era dominated viral videos and social media trends, World Rugby has taken the surprising decision to prohibit the use of match footage from the tournament on social media platforms. This shortsighted approach could potentially hinder the growth and popularity of the sport.

One of the main criticisms directed at World Rugby is the lack of free promotion that social media platforms offer. By prohibiting the use of match footage on social media, World Rugby is missing out on the opportunity to capitalize on the large and diverse audiences that these platforms attract. The ban on match footage has led to a lack of analysis and discussion around the competition on platforms such as YouTube, where YouTubers and social media stars typically provide in-depth coverage and insights.

Additionally, World Rugby’s own promotion of the Rugby World Cup has been lacking. They have not been releasing sufficient highlights on easily accessible sites like YouTube, instead opting to post extended highlights on their own platform, RugbyPass TV, which requires users to create an account. This additional step creates a barrier for casual fans, potentially deterring them from accessing the videos and engaging with the sport.

The impact of this shortsighted approach was evident during a recent match between Fiji and Australia, where Fiji achieved a historic victory. The Fijian rugby union’s social media account was unable to share clips from the match due to the ban, resulting in limited coverage of such an important moment. The lack of match footage shared on World Rugby’s own Facebook account, which has a significant following, further highlights the missed opportunity to generate excitement and interest in the tournament.

Critics argue that World Rugby should prioritize getting eyes on the matches through any means possible, including social media, which offers free publicity and the potential for wider reach. Kevin Garside, writing for The i, argues that the need for engagement and audience growth should outweigh concerns about copyright protection. The exposure gained through expert analysis and debates over controversial moments far outweighs any potential loss of advertising revenue from additional clips circulating on the internet.

This shortsighted approach to promoting the Rugby World Cup could have long-term consequences for the sport. There are already signs of trouble, with four English professional teams folding in the past year. The idea of hiding matches and clips behind paywalls and relying on advertising revenue is flawed and could ultimately lead to the decline and potential demise of rugby.

