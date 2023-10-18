A 7th Grader Breaks World Record for Most Instagram Likes on a Comment

A 7th grader named Reed Harrington from the US has broken the world record for most Instagram likes on a comment in a post. It happened when Harrington posted a video on his Instagram account, challenging his followers. He said that when he hit 200,000 followers, he would do whatever the top comment on that video said. A user named fiven9nekid responded with an unusual comment that involved flying to a small town in Thailand, learning the language, training in Muay Thai for a year and a half, fighting in a tournament, winning the tournament, returning to the USA, joining UFC, staying in shape, going undefeated in his weight class, retiring, and doing an interview crediting the comment as the reason for his success. Surprisingly, the comment received over 2.1 million likes.

Harrington’s video also gained him a significant number of new followers and messages of support. One user commented, “I have NEVER seen a comment get over 1 million likes. Enjoy Thailand.” Another user quipped, “Got your passport ready?” Even other influencers like Kush Papi, who has two million followers on the platform, showed their support. Kush Papi even offered to pay for Harrington’s ticket to Thailand.

This story highlights the power of social media and the impact it can have on someone’s life. A simple challenge on Instagram can go viral and result in worldwide recognition. It also shows the support that exists within the online community, with users rallying behind Harrington and his ambitious challenge. Whether or not he fulfills the comment’s requirements remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure – this 7th grader is now a world record holder in the realm of Instagram likes.

