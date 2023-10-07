International Leaders Condemn Hamas Attack on Israel

In a surprising assault, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched its largest attack on Israel in years on Saturday. The attack involved gunmen crossing into several Israeli towns and a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip. In response, Israel declared a war footing and initiated its own strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza. The attack elicited strong reactions from leaders around the world.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed deep shock at the rocket fire from Gaza and the escalating violence. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel and expressed his solidarity with the victims. Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry called for an immediate cessation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Egypt warned of grave consequences from an escalation in tensions and called for maximum restraint to protect civilians. British Foreign Minister James Cleverly unequivocally condemned the attacks Hamas and expressed the UK’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, condemned the attack carried out Hamas terrorists, calling it terrorism in its most despicable form. The European Union Foreign Policy Chief, Josep Borrell, expressed anguish at the news and called for an immediate halt to the violence. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called for restraint from all parties involved. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist violence and offered full support to Israel’s right to defend itself.

Various other leaders and foreign ministries, including those of Russia, Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, and Greece, also condemned the attacks and expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself. The international community called for an end to the violence and the protection of civilians.

These reactions demonstrate a united front against the terrorist actions of Hamas and solidarity with Israel during this challenging time. The escalation of violence is a cause for concern, and international leaders are urging all parties to exercise restraint and seek peaceful solutions to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

