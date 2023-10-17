World Leaders Condemn Israeli Air Raid on Gaza Hospital, More Than 500 People Killed

Palestinian authorities have reported that more than 500 people were killed in an Israeli air raid on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in central Gaza. This attack has garnered strong condemnation from world leaders and international organizations.

Palestine

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has described the air raid as an act of “genocide” and a “humanitarian catastrophe.” President Abbas has also decided to withdraw from a scheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden, who is visiting the region.

Jordan

The Jordanian foreign ministry has issued a statement strongly condemning the attack and emphasizing the need for international protection of Palestinian civilians and an end to the ongoing conflict. King Abdullah II of Jordan has labeled the bombing of the Gaza hospital as a “massacre” and a “war crime” that cannot be ignored.

Egypt

The Egyptian government has denounced the attack in the strongest terms and called on the international community to intervene and prevent further violations. Egypt has emphasized the importance of protecting civilians in the conflict.

Qatar

Qatar’s foreign ministry has expressed concern over the dangerous escalation of Israeli attacks on Gaza, particularly targeting hospitals, schools, and populated areas. The statement issued Qatar referred to the attack on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital as a dangerous escalation.

World Health Organization (WHO)

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has condemned the attack on the al-Ahli Arab Hospital. The WHO has called for the immediate protection of civilians and healthcare facilities, as well as for the reversal of evacuation orders.

Arab League

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, has demanded that international leaders take immediate action to stop this tragedy. He has condemned the intentional bombardment of a hospital and its defenseless inhabitants, and stated that Arab mechanisms will document these war crimes.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has denounced the attack, describing it as an example of Israel’s disregard for basic human values. President Erdogan has called on humanity to take action to halt the unprecedented brutality in Gaza.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the attack on the Gaza hospital, emphasizing the importance of adhering to international laws during times of war. Trudeau has stated that it is unacceptable to target hospitals and that international law must be respected.

Iran

The Iranian foreign ministry has denounced the air raid, characterizing it as an attack on unarmed and defenseless people. Iran has expressed its condemnation of this act of violence against civilians.

Sources:

– Palestinian authorities

– Jordanian foreign ministry

– Egyptian government

– Qatar’s foreign ministry

– World Health Organization (WHO)

– Arab League

– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

– Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

– Iran’s foreign ministry