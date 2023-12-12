World Leaders and Celebrities Extend Hanukkah Greetings to Holocaust Survivors

In a heartwarming display of unity and support, world leaders, actors, and other public figures have come together to wish Holocaust survivors a happy Hanukkah. The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) organized the initiative ahead of their 6th International Holocaust Survivors Night and a candle-lighting ceremony.

The Claims Conference, established in 1951 to assist Jewish victims of the Holocaust in securing restitution from Germany, has garnered widespread participation for this special event. Leaders and celebrities such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Mayim Bialik from The Big Bang Theory, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Barbra Streisand will be featured in videos expressing their warm wishes.

The highlight of the ceremony will be a live stream of the candle lighting at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem. This symbolic act will involve around 100 Holocaust survivors, including those who were displaced due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite the immense hardships they have endured, these survivors serve as beacons of hope, reminding us all that light can emerge from even the darkest depths.

With antisemitic hatred persisting on the internet and in various communities, the leaders’ messages of support and solidarity are especially poignant. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, expressing his deep concern, acknowledges the immense pain that Holocaust survivors must feel in the face of such hatred. He reaffirms Germany’s commitment to ensuring that the Holocaust, a heinous crime against humanity, is never forgotten.

Barbara Streisand, the renowned singer, also joins in extending her warm wishes to Holocaust survivors around the world. Her heartfelt message reflects the collective sentiment of gratitude and appreciation for the resilience shown survivors.

The candle-lighting ceremony and live stream, hosted prominent news anchors Katie Tor and Tony Dukofil, alongside Greg Schneider, Vice President of the Claims Conference, promises to be a deeply moving and significant event. It serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of Holocaust survivors and their enduring impact on our society.