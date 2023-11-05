New Insights into Supermassive Black Holes: Dispelling the Myth of Cosmic Gluttons

Japanese researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery that challenges our understanding of supermassive black holes. Contrary to popular belief, these celestial giants do not consume the majority of the gas drawn towards their centers; instead, they expel it. The research, described as “monumental,” was conducted using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope and focused on the Circinus constellation, located approximately 13 million light-years away.

The team, led National Astronomical Observatory of Japan assistant professor Takuma Izumi, observed the behavior of gas surrounding the black holes in the active galactic nuclei. This involved measuring gas accretion and outflows, shedding light on the intricate processes at play. The resolution of their observations, which spanned a tiny one-lightyear scale, far surpassed previous measurements and offered unprecedented clarity.

Normally depicted as a swirl of matter being inexorably pulled into the black hole’s center, accretion discs are subject to immense gravitational forces, causing their collapse. Consequently, gas is rapidly pulled towards the black hole. However, Izumi’s team found that the rate of gas accretion is approximately 30 times more than needed for growth, resulting in an excess. Remarkably, this surplus is discharged as molecular or atomic gas, ultimately rejoining the accretion disc and initiating the cycle anew.

The findings prompt a revised metaphor for these black holes’ behavior: a water fountain. Similar to how water is ejected and collected in a basin below, gas is expelled and recaptured the black hole’s gravitational pull. Significantly, the study focused solely on the Circinus galaxy, but the researchers aim to expand their investigations to include other supermassive black holes in hopes of obtaining a more comprehensive understanding of their growth and evolution.

This research marks an important milestone in the study of supermassive black holes, contributing to the broader body of knowledge about these enigmatic cosmic entities. As our understanding continues to evolve, researchers strive to unlock the secrets of the universe through cutting-edge techniques and a quest for deeper understanding.

FAQ:

Q: What is a supermassive black hole?

A: A supermassive black hole is an incredibly dense and massive cosmic object found at the center of most galaxies. It has a gravitational pull so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape it.

Q: How was this research conducted?

A: The research was carried out using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope, which allowed for highly detailed observations of the gas behavior around the black holes in the active galactic nuclei.

Q: What did the researchers discover?

A: Contrary to previous assumptions, the researchers found that supermassive black holes expel most of the gas drawn towards their centers, rather than consuming it. The gas is discharged as molecular or atomic gas and then reaccreted the black hole.

Q: What implications does this discovery have?

A: This discovery challenges our existing understanding of supermassive black holes and their accretion processes. It provides new insights into how these cosmic objects grow and evolve over time.