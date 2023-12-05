Rozik, the Social Media Sensation, Explores Blackburn’s Newest Burger Joint

Summary: Rozik, the popular Tajikistani singer and social media influencer, made a grand entrance at King’s Castle burger restaurant in Blackburn. With an impressive Instagram following of 8.4 million, Rozik has been seen hobnobbing with renowned celebrities like Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, and Cristiano Ronaldo. During his visit, he playfully interacted with fans and even engaged in a whipped cream fight with one of the restaurant’s staff members.

Although standing at just 94cm in height, Rozik has risen to fame since 2019 and even participated in the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Recently, he expressed his desire to take on fellow influencer Hasbulla in a boxing match, given their shared experience of growth hormone deficiency and massive online followings.

The King’s Castle Diner, a 40-seater restaurant, underwent an extensive renovation costing £400,000, resulting in its grand opening in 2021. This establishment has brought 25 job opportunities to Blackburn, boosting the local economy. The diner is not only known for its delicious burgers but also for its unique 1950s-themed interior. With a custom-made Pepsi dispenser, one of only six in the UK, the diner offers unlimited refills to its patrons. The centerpiece of the restaurant is the iconic 1957 Chevy Bel Air, worth £30,000, which adds vintage charm to the dining experience.

Blackburn’s King’s Castle is the second location of the franchise, following the success of the smaller takeout version in Lostock Hall, which opened in 2016. The expansion into Blackburn showcases the growing popularity and demand for the King’s Castle brand.

Rozik’s visit to this new burger joint highlights the powerful influence of social media and the role it plays in promoting local businesses. The restaurant is sure to see a surge in customers as Rozik’s followers are drawn to experience the same atmosphere and flavors that he enjoyed during his visit.