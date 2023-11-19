New Article: Celebrities Show Their Support for Team India in the World Cup Final

India is gearing up for a thrilling battle against Australia in the World Cup Final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As the excitement builds, celebrities from various fields have taken to social media to express their unwavering support for Team India.

In a recent display of solidarity, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared a picture on social media, donning blue jerseys, the color that symbolizes the Indian cricket team. The image captured the beaming smiles of the star couple, radiating their enthusiasm for the match. Ranbir and Alia’s post resonated with fans, further igniting the patriotic spirit.

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela also showed their unwavering support for India on social media. Upasana shared a picture of herself wearing the blue jersey alongside Ram Charan, both sporting infectious smiles. The couple’s adorable and goofy pose won the hearts of fans and showcased their passion for the game.

Additionally, Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, shared a glimpse of her family watching the match in a restaurant. The video captured the excitement of her children as they watched the game on a large screen. Although Allu Arjun was not present in the frame, it was evident that the entire family shared a common love for cricket and Team India.

Joining the chorus of support, Varun Tej, the popular actor, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself wearing a blue jersey with his name imprinted on the back. His caption, “Let’s gooooo India!!!,” exuded his energy and enthusiasm for the match. Varun recently tied the knot with Lavanya Tripathi in Italy and commemorated the occasion with a grand reception attended several notable personalities.

These celebrities, through their social media posts, have not only showcased their love for cricket but have also united millions of fans across the nation. Their overwhelming support serves as a testament to the power of sports in fostering a sense of unity and national pride.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which celebrities showed their support for Team India in the World Cup Final?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Sneha Reddy, and Varun Tej all expressed their support for Team India through their social media posts.

2. What did Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt do to show their support?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt shared a picture of themselves wearing blue jerseys, symbolizing their support for Team India in the World Cup Final.

3. How did Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela show their support for Team India?

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela shared a picture where they can be seen wearing blue jerseys and striking a goofy pose to show their support for Team India.

4. How did Sneha Reddy express her support for Team India?

Sneha Reddy shared a video on her Instagram Stories, showing her and her children watching the World Cup Final in a restaurant.

5. What did Varun Tej do to show his support for Team India?

Varun Tej shared a post on his Instagram account where he was seen donning a blue jersey with his name on the back, accompanied the caption, “Let’s gooooo India!!!”