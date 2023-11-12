Virender Sehwag Criticizes Pakistan Cricket Fans and Former Cricketers Over World Cup Excuses

Former Indian cricket opener Virender Sehwag took to social media on 11 November to criticize Pakistan cricket fans and ex-cricketers for their excuses following Pakistan’s elimination from the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023. Sehwag lambasted the Pakistani contingent for blaming the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their team’s poor performance.

In a scathing post, Sehwag reminded Pakistani fans and cricketers of history, stating that in the 21st century, India has qualified for the semi-finals in five out of six World Cup tournaments, while Pakistan has only managed to do so once. He dismissed the accusations leveled against the ICC and BCCI, including claims of manipulated balls and pitches.

Sehwag also criticized the Pakistani Prime Minister, who reportedly mocked India after their defeat against another team. He highlighted the insensitivity of a Pakistani player posting pictures enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcastic intent to mock Indian soldiers. Sehwag’s anger was particularly directed at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Zaka Ashraf, who referred to India as an “enemy country.”

Pakistan’s loss to England in their last league match sealed their fate, as they failed to secure a semi-final spot. As a result, New Zealand will now face India in the semi-final. Pakistan’s hopes for the 2023 World Cup have been dashed.

