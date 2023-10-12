Zainab Abbas Controversy at ICC Cricket World 2023

Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani cricket presenter, has gained global attention as a part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Digital Insider team during the ongoing ICC Cricket World 2023. However, her journey at the World Cup took a tumultuous turn when several of her alleged “anti-Hindu” tweets came to light on social media, causing outrage among different communities.

The controversy quickly escalated, leading to legal troubles for Zainab as public outcry grew louder. Due to the escalating tension, she left India, citing personal reasons. In response to the controversy and her departure, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, issued a statement addressing the situation.

Mumtaz expressed regret over the legal case filed against Zainab and strongly criticized the Indian government for what she believed to be an “unwarranted” controversy surrounding the ICC presenter. She stated that the case against Zainab on the basis of her tweets was not appropriate and that Zainab was being dragged into an unjustified case.

An Indian lawyer named Vineet Jindal took legal action approaching the police, requesting the formal registration of a complaint against Zainab. The lawyer alleged that she had made statements perceived as critical of India and Hinduism, leading to the initiation of a legal process.

Pakistan’s campaign in the ODI World Cup 2023 has been impressive so far. Led Babar Azam, the team secured an 81-run victory against the Netherlands in their opening match. They continued their winning streak defeating Sri Lanka with a convincing six-wicket triumph, achieving the highest successful run-chase in the history of the ODI World Cup.

