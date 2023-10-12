Pakistani Sports Journalist Zainab Abbas Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Posts

In a recent turn of events, Pakistani sports journalist Zainab Abbas has issued an apology for her previous social media posts that caused controversy during the World Cup 2023 coverage in India. Abbas had been accused of making anti-India and anti-Hindu remarks, leading to demands for action against her.

However, the journalist clarified that her past comments do not reflect her current values or beliefs. She sincerely expressed regret for any offense caused those posts. Abbas emphasized that there is no excuse or space for such language, stating, “I wish to make clear that they do not represent my values or who I am as a person today… I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended.”

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Abbas was asked to leave India and faced deportation, she clarified that she left the country due to safety concerns. While there was no immediate threat to her safety, Abbas explained that she felt intimidated and scared the online reaction. Her family and friends from both sides of the border shared these concerns, prompting her to take some time and space for reflection.

During her stay in India, Abbas described her daily interactions with people as kind, cheerful, and familiar. She emphasized that her expectations were met in terms of the warm reception she received.

The controversy surrounding Abbas arose from her old tweets against India and Hindus. Just before her departure, a lawyer filed a formal complaint against her, urging authorities to arrest her for derogatory remarks against Hindu faith and anti-India statements.

At the same time, Pakistani journalists are currently awaiting visas to travel to India for coverage of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match on October 14.

