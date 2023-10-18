Afghanistan’s Historic Victory in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Afghanistan’s cricket team made history on October 15 with their remarkable 69-run victory over defending champions England in Match 13 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. This win not only marked Afghanistan’s first-ever victory in the ongoing tournament but also served as a significant turning point for the team. It boosted their confidence and set the stage for an exciting and unpredictable journey ahead.

With their sights now set on their upcoming match against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Afghanistan’s captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, spoke to journalists about the team’s recent victory and their determination to maintain their newfound confidence.

Addressing the significance of their win against England, Shahidi highlighted the confidence it instilled in the team. Despite facing initial setbacks, he expressed the team’s unwavering belief and commitment from the start of the tournament. This victory against the defending champions serves as a major confidence boost for Afghanistan as they move forward in the World Cup.

Shahidi emphasized the team’s determination to maintain this confidence and carry it into their future games. He acknowledged that the first two matches did not go their way, but their belief never wavered. The victory over England has given them a renewed sense of confidence and belief in their abilities.

As Afghanistan prepares for their match against New Zealand, the team is eager to build on the momentum from their historic win. Their performance in the World Cup 2023 has captured the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, and they are poised to make further strides in the tournament.

