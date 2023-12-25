World Athletics Reports Surge in Social Media Abuse Targeted at Athletes

World Athletics has released a new report highlighting a shocking rise in instances of abuse directed toward athletes on social media. The governing body conducted a thorough analysis of 449,209 posts and comments across 16 different languages and dialects on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram platforms between August 18-28. The findings revealed a four-fold increase in athlete abuse, with 51% of it falling into the categories of racism and sexualized abuse.

X (formerly Twitter) emerged as the most abused platform, accounting for nearly 90% of the detected abuse, marking a 500% rise from the previous year’s study. Racist abuse constituted more than one-third of the total abuse, representing a 14% increase compared to the previous year. Shockingly, male athletes were targeted more frequently, with 51% of the abuse being directed at them, while 49% was directed at women. Furthermore, the study found that just two athletes out of the 1,344 monitored received a staggering 44% of all abuse recorded.

World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon expressed concern over these findings, emphasizing that athletes should not have to endure abuse as a repercussion of their presence on social media platforms. As the leading Olympic sport, World Athletics is intent on protecting its athletes both on and off the field, and plans to hold urgent meetings with these platforms to enforce stronger measures for safeguarding athletes.

The upcoming study, set to take place during the Paris Olympic Games next year, will provide further insight into the prevalence of social media abuse in the world of athletics. By combining data from two Olympic Games and two World Athletics Championships held across Asia, Europe, and North America, World Athletics aims to shape its future programs and priorities while ensuring the safety and well-being of athletes remains a top priority.