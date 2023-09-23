Recast, Streaming Provider for World Aquatics, Goes Into Administration

Recast, the Scottish company responsible for streaming major swimming events around the world, has recently gone into administration after a major investor withdrew support. The company, known for its on-demand and non-subscription streaming services, appointed administrators when it faced cashflow challenges due to the failed funding commitment.

Recast had gained significant traction in the sports streaming industry, securing partnerships with prominent organizations such as World Aquatics, Manchester City, and Inter Milan. It also attracted other Olympic sports federations like the European Taekwondo Union, the International Canoe Federation, World Curling, the International Skating Union, and Beach Soccer Worldwide.

One of the reasons Recast was appealing to these federations was its revenue-sharing model. It initially offered publishers 85% of the revenue, making it an attractive option for smaller federations. However, the company recently decreased the revenue share to 20%.

Despite its partnerships and successes, Recast was unable to find a buyer, leading to its administration. As a result, the majority of its 42 employees lost their jobs. The company has assured support for those affected employees, including assistance in making claims from the Redundancy Payments Service.

Recast provided pay-per-view access to various swimming championships, such as the recent World Junior Swimming Championships and the World Aquatics Championships. However, some fans expressed dissatisfaction with the system, which required buying “credits” rather than directly purchasing event access. There were also difficulties accessing session replays.

The closure of Recast is a significant blow to the sports streaming landscape. The company’s innovative approach to content monetization provided an alternative solution for sports and entertainment events. Despite its unfortunate demise, Recast’s impact on the industry will not be forgotten.

– Definitions:

– World Aquatics: The international federation governing the sport of aquatics, including swimming, diving, water polo, synchronized swimming, and open water swimming.

– Administration: A legal process where a company is placed under the control and management of appointed administrators to protect the interests of creditors.

– Cashflow challenges: Difficulties in managing the inflow and outflow of cash within a business, which can lead to financial instability.

– Revenue-sharing: A business model in which the revenue generated from a particular venture or partnership is shared between the involved parties.

– Redundancy Payments Service: A UK government service that provides financial support to employees who have been made redundant due to their employer’s insolvency.