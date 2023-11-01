Learn How to Safely Prepare and Sell Food at Community Events

Small food business owners, restaurateurs, and operators of temporary stands have a unique opportunity to gain valuable knowledge at a workshop hosted the Long Beach health department. Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 2, the free food safety workshop aims to educate attendees on the safe preparation and sale of food at community events. It will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at Long Beach Energy Resources, located at 2400 E. Spring St.

During this workshop, representatives from the Environmental Health Bureau will provide insights into the responsibilities of community organizers hosting local events with food stands. They will also discuss the types of temporary food vending facilities that are permitted, as well as potential license exceptions for charitable and nonprofit groups.

Moreover, participants will learn about the city’s evaluation process for permit applications, how to obtain a health inspection, and the legal requirements for operating a temporary shop. Health department inspectors will be present to answer questions in Spanish, Tagalog, and Khmer, ensuring that the information is accessible to all.

Dr. Anissa Davis, the City Health Officer, emphasizes the importance of obtaining a food permit, not only to comply with the law but also to protect the public from foodborne illnesses. This workshop will be particularly valuable for food vendors operating removable kitchens and selling meals on the sidewalks, as they can gather information on obtaining temporary permits and setting up shop at community events.

It’s worth noting that the requirements for obtaining permits to sell food at community events differ from those for acquiring an annual health permit to sell food on the sidewalks. The health department plans to hold another workshop focusing on sidewalk health permits once Long Beach implements an ordinance to regulate food preparation and sales on the curb.

Mayor Rex Richardson recognizes the significance of this workshop in supporting new business owners, restaurateurs, and professional operators. It offers them an opportunity to launch or expand their food-based businesses. It also encourages established restaurateurs to consider expanding their presence setting up temporary food stands at community events.

While registration is optional, participants can register for the food safety workshop visiting [website link].

FAQ

1. Who should attend the workshop?

The workshop is designed for small food business owners, restaurateurs, and operators of temporary stands who are interested in learning about safe food preparation and sales at community events.

2. When and where will the workshop take place?

The workshop will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. It will take place at Long Beach Energy Resources, located at 2400 E. Spring St.

3. What topics will be covered?

Representatives from the Environmental Health Bureau will discuss the responsibilities of community organizers, the permits required for events with food stands, and the types of temporary food vending facilities allowed. Attendees will also learn about potential license exceptions for charitable and nonprofit groups.

4. Will there be language support?

Yes, health department inspectors will be available to answer questions in Spanish, Tagalog, and Khmer languages.

5. Is registration mandatory?

No, registration is not mandatory, but participants have the option to register for the workshop.