Exploring New Horizons: Career Development and Social Media

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at IUST recently organized an engaging workshop titled “Crafting your path – Career Development and Content Writing in Social Media Landscape.” The event aimed to enlighten students about the exciting opportunities that lie in content creation within the realm of social media. Highlighting the various aspects of professional growth and career development, the speakers shed light on the significance of networking and personal branding within social media environments.

Dr. Mujeeb Liyakat, the Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at IUST, focused on the effectiveness of career development strategies amidst the digital revolution. Emphasizing the theoretical aspects of content creation in the ever-expanding cyber-sphere, Dr. Liyakat encouraged students to explore new horizons and unleash their creative potential on social media platforms.

Dr. Monisa Qadiri, another distinguished speaker at the workshop, discussed the abundance of career opportunities in the social media realm. With a keen emphasis on the importance of networking, personal branding, and professional growth, Dr. Qadiri inspired the audience to harness the power of social media for both personal and professional success.

Dr. Arif Nadaf and Dr. Sayar Ahmad, two notable professionals in the field, delved into the dynamics of job opportunities and career planning. Their insightful discussions centered around equipping the students with valuable insights into how to navigate the ever-evolving world of social media. Understanding the essence of professional networking, the speakers stressed the importance of building meaningful connections within the industry.

The workshop witnessed a diverse audience comprising students and scholars from the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication. Through their participation, attendees were able to gain a comprehensive understanding of the career prospects that await them in the dynamic social media landscape.

As the workshop concluded, students left empowered and equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to forge their own path in the world of content creation. With an increased understanding of the power of social media and effective career development strategies, attendees are well-prepared to thrive in this digital age.