New Article: Examining Allegations of Workplace Misconduct at Robert De Niro’s Production Company

During a court hearing in Manhattan, current and former employees of Robert De Niro’s production company shed light on a tumultuous work environment allegedly created De Niro’s former assistant-turned-provocateur, Graham Chase Robinson. While De Niro is locked in a legal battle with Robinson, accusing her of theft and misconduct, the witnesses described Robinson as a nightmare boss in her own right.

Sabrina Weeks-Brittan, a manager for Canal and TriBeCa Productions, testified that she despised working for Robinson and was relieved when Robinson finally resigned. Weeks-Brittan claimed that she was underpaid compared to her previous job and that Robinson often took credit for her work. Furthermore, Robinson once demanded that Weeks-Brittan return from her Chicago home during a snowstorm after Thanksgiving, resulting in a stressful journey back to New York.

The courtroom also heard from Michael Kaplan, a former employee of Canal Productions. Kaplan testified that De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, attempted to address concerns about Robinson’s behavior with the actor. After Robinson’s departure, Kaplan said he was instructed to compile a comprehensive record of her alleged misconduct. He described Robinson as unpleasant to work with and revealed that he ended up acting as a makeshift therapist for other employees who were frustrated with her behavior.

Amidst the legal proceedings, De Niro passionately refuted the allegations and expressed frustration with Robinson. He admitted that she had scratched his back on two occasions but vehemently denied forcing her to do so. De Niro’s attorney, Tom Harvey, claimed that he informed Robinson that De Niro would not provide her with a letter of recommendation due to the alleged thefts.

The ongoing legal dispute between De Niro and Robinson has brought attention to the issue of workplace misconduct and employee mistreatment. It emphasizes the importance of addressing such concerns promptly and fostering a positive work environment. Employers should be vigilant in preventing and addressing workplace issues to ensure the well-being of their employees and maintain a productive work atmosphere.

