Exploring Workplace Predictions for 2024: Beyond TikTok

In her insightful predictions for the workplace in 2024, Jenny Garrett OBE, an award-winning career coach, highlights three significant factors that will shape the future of our careers. While TikTok, artificial intelligence (AI), and sustainability are all expected to play important roles, there are broader implications to consider.

One notable trend that Garrett identifies is the rise of portfolio careers. The concept of blending multiple roles within a working week allows individuals to find freedom and flexibility in fulfilling their needs from work. With the ever-evolving job market, professionals can leverage their existing skills to teach industry-relevant courses in Further Education (FE) alongside their current job. This not only expands their repertoire but also enhances their career prospects.

The impact of AI on businesses continues to be a hot topic. Garrett emphasizes that AI is no longer just a buzzword but an integral part of our lives. The implementation of AI technology in various aspects of our daily routines, from transcription aids to advanced coffee makers, is evidence of its pervasiveness. As AI becomes more ingrained, there will be a growing demand for individuals who can design machine learning algorithms and assist in decision-making processes. Being able to harness the power of AI to boost productivity will undoubtedly be a valuable skill set in 2024.

Furthermore, the urgency to address climate change leads to an increasing demand for sustainability jobs. Garrett highlights the substantial growth in sustainability-related job listings, with a particular focus on renewable energy and climate-conscious sectors. Working in sustainability not only allows individuals to make a positive impact on the planet but also offers promising career prospects. For those already involved in green industries, exploring FE courses related to their field can help future-proof their skills and contribute to shaping a sustainable workforce.

While TikTok has gained popularity as a platform for career trends, Garrett sees it as more than just a source of entertainment. She believes that TikTok will continue to reflect people’s dissatisfaction with their current working lives and inspire career pivots for a better work-life balance and fulfillment. Social media platforms, including TikTok, will play a significant role in exposing new and emerging roles, but consumers will demand transparency, factual information, and genuine value from the content they consume.

As we prepare for the future of work, it is crucial to keep in mind that while TikTok, AI, and sustainability are important factors, they are part of a broader landscape. Embracing the opportunities presented these trends, along with adaptability and continuous learning, will equip individuals for success in the rapidly evolving job market of 2024 and beyond.