Lionel Messi to Star in Animated Series ‘Messi and the Giants’

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi is set to become a cartoon character in an animated series titled ‘Messi and the Giants’. The series is inspired his club side Inter and Messi himself, who is widely regarded as one of the best players of all time.

The storyline of ‘Messi and the Giants’ will focus on a 12-year-old Messi overcoming obstacles in a video game to reach his home. The series will also feature music from Sony’s artists and composers, emphasizing the principles of good sportsmanship such as perseverance, resilience, teamwork, and self-belief.

Sony Pictures Television Kids’ EVP and General Manager, Joe D’mbrosia, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating that football and storytelling can inspire excitement and connection worldwide. The creative collaboration with Messi and Sony Music has resulted in a thoughtful and inspiring series that will be shared with broadcast and platform partners later this month.

Messi shared a short video on Instagram with the caption ‘Work in progress’, showcasing himself juggling a football before his animated character takes over. The animated series, which will be released in multiple languages, including English and Spanish, adds to Messi’s off-field ventures after joining Inter Miami.

Since joining Inter Miami in the summer, Messi has been in exceptional form, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 13 games across competitions. Although his side only suffered one loss, an injured Messi was unable to lead them to the MLS playoffs after helping them lift the Leagues Cup.

In addition to ‘Messi and the Giants’, Messi is also set to feature in an Apple TV+ docu-series titled ‘Messi Meets America’, which chronicles his arrival in the United States. The series will be released on October 11.

Messi’s focus will then shift to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers with the Argentina national team, where he is scheduled to play against Paraguay and Peru. However, he has missed five of Miami’s recent six games due to injury.

Overall, Messi’s ventures off the field continue to expand, with the upcoming animated series and docu-series showcasing his broad range of talents and interests beyond his exceptional football career.

