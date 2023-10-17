Construction Begins on Culvert Rehabilitation Project in Douglas County

Construction is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 23 for a culvert rehabilitation project on U.S. Highways 2 and 53 in the town of Amnicon, Douglas County. The primary contractor for the project is Mattison Contractors Inc. of Knapp, with a budget of $628,268.

The project aims to address the deterioration of two culverts located northwest of the US 2/53 junction, which run under the northbound lanes. These culverts are no longer functioning properly and are in need of repair. In order to restore proper drainage, liners will be placed in both culverts.

During the construction period, the highway will remain open, but traffic will be reduced to one lane. The project is expected to be completed in November, with a possibility of additional work in 2024 if necessary.

Culverts are structures that allow water to flow under roads, railways, or other obstacles. They are typically made of pipes, arches, or other materials, and play a critical role in maintaining proper drainage and preventing flooding.

This culvert rehabilitation project in Douglas County is part of the ongoing efforts to maintain and improve infrastructure in the area. By restoring the functionality of the culverts, it will ensure the proper flow of water and prevent potential damage to the highway.

Source: Staff reports