Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword for Wrestlers

Social media has become an integral part of our lives, offering endless possibilities for connection, self-expression, and discovery. However, like any tool, it comes with its fair share of drawbacks. Eddie Kingston, a well-known professional wrestler, recently shared his thoughts on social media during a podcast interview with Taylor Wilde.

While discussing the importance of life experience in delivering impactful promos, Kingston highlighted how he prefers to keep his personal life private. He was raised to believe that his personal affairs are nobody’s business, and the age of social media has only exacerbated the illusion that everyone’s opinions matter. Kingston stated, “Opinions are like assholes, everyone’s got one, and they all stink.”

The conversation then turned to Kingston’s decision to quit Twitter. He recounted a particularly unpleasant incident where he came across derogatory comments about fellow wrestler Riho. Already having a rough day due to battling COVID and canceling his trip to Ireland, Kingston stumbled upon a profile devoid of a picture, known as a “goose gimmick,” spewing toxic messages. That was the final straw that prompted him to step away from the platform, finding it more toxic than even the outdated MySpace.

While it’s easy to dismiss social media as a breeding ground for negativity, it also presents powerful opportunities. Wrestlers and independent artists can leverage these platforms to connect with fans, expand their reach, and showcase their talents. Additionally, social media has played a pivotal role in bringing together individuals who may have otherwise felt isolated, transforming lives in profound ways.

Nevertheless, navigating social media’s treacherous landscape requires careful consideration. It’s crucial to employ strategies and filters to ensure a positive experience. Eddie Kingston’s decision to step away from Twitter serves as a potent reminder that preserving one’s mental well-being should always take precedence over engaging with toxic individuals.

In conclusion, social media is a double-edged sword. While it can be a valuable tool for wrestlers and artists to build their audience, it also harbors toxicity that can take a toll on mental health. It’s essential to strike a balance and remember that not every opinion needs to be shared or defended against. Let’s harness the positives of social media while guarding against its potential pitfalls.

