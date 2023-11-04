New Offaly Social Media Star Aisling Kearns Welcomes Baby Boy

Offaly social media sensation Aisling Kearns, known for her relatable Irish mammy skits, has now become a proud mother with the recent birth of her baby boy. The news was shared Aisling and her partner Dave Fennell via Instagram, where she boasts an impressive following of 80,000 people. In her heartfelt post, Aisling introduced her son to the world, revealing his name as Tommy Fennell and expressing the indescribable emotions she is currently experiencing.

Not only is Aisling a renowned comedian on social media, famous for her hilarious ‘mammy’ skits that have gone viral multiple times, but she is also an accomplished actress. She has made appearances on popular TV shows such as Fair City and the hit crime series Badlands.

The announcement received an outpouring of love and congratulations from Aisling’s loyal followers. Fellow social media star Michael Fry took a moment to celebrate the occasion, congratulating Aisling on officially becoming an Irish Mammy. Another comedian, Kayleigh Trappe, echoed these sentiments and expressed her delight for Aisling’s new role as an Irish Mammy.

