Remembering Worcester Poet Richard Fox

Richard H. Fox, a beloved poet from Worcester, passed away on Monday after a long battle with cancer. Known for his unique and original style, Fox often wrote about his experiences with rock ‘n’ roll, family, and his own fight against the disease. His poetry was both humorous and poignant, capturing the complexities of life and death.

Fox, who won the Worcester County Poetry Association’s Frank O’Hara Prize in 2014 for his poem “Skating on the Edge of Flesh,” had been writing poetry for as long as he could remember. He described the compulsion to write as something essential to his core, saying, “To be away from it is to be away from something very essential to one’s core.”

His book “You’re My Favorite Horse,” published in 2017, delved into his deteriorating medical condition with biting humor. In a poem titled “CANCER SUCKS!,” Fox addressed his disease with a mix of sarcasm and defiance, calling it a “microcellular terrorist.” Even as he entered hospice care, Fox continued to write, finding solace and healing in poetry.

Fellow poet Joe Fusco Jr. described Fox as a kind and supportive person who had a knack for finding humor even in the face of adversity. Fusco shared that Fox had made a generous donation to the Worcester County Poetry Association before his passing, with the intention of advancing poetry in the community.

A fixture of the Worcester poetry scene for 25 years, Richard Fox authored seven poetry collections and was recognized for his impact on the poetry community. His poems appeared in numerous journals and he even had a drive time radio show in the late 1990s.

Richard Fox’s legacy as a talented poet and wonderful person will be remembered and cherished his fellow poets and the Worcester community.

Sources:

– “Poet Richard Fox wrote of life even as death approached”

– “Celebrating life: Poet Richard Fox faces cancer, hospice care with humor, poetry”