Running a Business Authentically: LGBTQ+ Business Owners in Worcester Thrive

Many small-business owners face the stress of running a business, from managing profit margins and employees to maintaining a satisfied customer base. However, LGBTQ+ business owners face an additional concern: whether or not to hide their true identity. For some Worcester business owners, embracing their authentic selves has proven not only beneficial for their mental health but also for their businesses.

Jai Santora, owner of Santora Automotives, a trans woman who has been running her automotive repair shop openly for about a year, initially worried that transitioning would negatively impact her business. However, she found that the support from many customers, including some she expected to lose, outweighed the few clients she did lose. Santora emphasizes that being true to herself has not only improved her mental well-being but also created a better customer environment.

David Webb, owner of Hamilton Computer Repairs, states that embracing his true identity as a bisexual with a nonbinary partner has led to better clientele and a safer environment for queer employees. Webb believes that promoting an open and accepting atmosphere helps weed out problematic customers who may be inconsiderate of others.

Similarly, Jon Pittsley, co-owner of the Woo Bar and Grill, highlights the importance of creating an open and diverse space that appeals to both LGBTQ+ and straight individuals. The restaurant’s success is attributed to its respect for every customer who walks through the door.

In addition to benefiting their businesses, running their businesses authentically allows these LGBTQ+ business owners to lead the way for others. By presenting their visibility and providing safe spaces, they encourage other queer individuals to embrace their authentic selves and thrive in the business world.

These examples from Worcester demonstrate that being true to oneself not only improves mental well-being but also creates a positive and inclusive environment for customers and employees. By embracing authenticity, LGBTQ+ business owners have found that their businesses can flourish.

