The Boston Music Awards Nominations Highlight Worcester Artists and Venues

The recently announced Boston Music Awards nominations have shed light on several talented artists and venues from Worcester. Among the notable nominees is Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas, who hails from Worcester and has received nominations for Artist of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for his track “Blackout” featuring Future.

Another first-time nominee from the Worcester area is Nicole Sutka, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter known for blending various genres such as hip-hop, jazz, and prog-rock. Sutka was pleasantly surprised to discover her nomination as Jazz Artist of the Year. She expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating that she had always considered herself relatively obscure in the music scene.

In addition to individual artist nominations, two local venues, The Palladium in Worcester and Indian Ranch in Webster, are competing for the Live Music Venue of the Year (1000+) category. Worcester also boasts other nominated artists such as Elion Virtuoso for Latin Artist of the Year, No Trigger and Sapling for Punk Hardcore Artist of the Year, The Blue Light Bandits for Rock Artist of the Year, and Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys for Video of the Year. Notably, Sickert is also nominated for Vocalist of the Year.

The Boston Music Awards, founded in 1987, is one of the longest-running regional music awards in the United States. With nominations in nearly 50 categories, the awards encompass a wide range of musical talent. The nominees are determined a 400-member Nomination Committee, and the final winners will be decided a combination of public online voting and the committee’s votes.

The Boston Music Awards ceremony will take place on December 20 at Big Night Live in Boston. It serves as a platform to recognize and celebrate the achievements of artists, venues, and professionals in the local music industry.

