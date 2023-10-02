Worcester Academy Football Team Picks Up Win at Polar Park

The Worcester Academy football team had a memorable Sunday afternoon at Polar Park, picking up a 32-0 win against Berkshire School. The game was played on the same field where the Worcester Red Sox play, and the players enjoyed being in such a unique and exciting setting. Worcester Academy captain Jojo Uga expressed his love for Polar Park, saying it was a beautiful experience to have all the support from family and friends. Uga contributed to the win scoring two touchdowns, one on a punt return and the other on a 5-yard run.

The Hilltoppers wasted no time in taking the lead, with senior quarterback Charlie “Chaz” Arvanigian finding Tucker Welcom for a 61-yard touchdown pass early in the first quarter. This early score provided a much-needed confidence boost for Worcester Academy, who were coming off a shutout loss the previous week. Head coach Jeremy Bandy was proud of his team’s performance and credited the early touchdown for giving them belief in themselves.

The second quarter saw more scoring from Worcester Academy, with junior Marco DiPlacido running for a 47-yard touchdown and classmate Griffin Collins returning an interception for a score. Jojo Uga then added to the team’s lead with a punt return touchdown, giving the Hilltoppers a commanding 26-0 lead at halftime. The team continued to dominate in the fourth quarter, with Uga scoring another touchdown to seal the victory.

The players had the opportunity to use the same locker room as former Worcester Red Sox players, adding to their excitement and sense of pride. The postgame smiles on the faces of quarterback Charlie Arvanigian, Jojo Uga, and captain Keith Sarkodieh said it all – they were thrilled with the win and grateful to be part of the Worcester Academy team. Coach Bandy echoed their sentiments, expressing his happiness for the players and highlighting the pride in Worcester Academy and the city of Worcester.

Overall, the game at Polar Park was a memorable experience for the Worcester Academy football team. They enjoyed the opportunity to play in such a prestigious venue and put on a show for their city. With their win and impressive performance, the Hilltoppers showed that they are a force to be reckoned with on the football field.

Sources:

– Tommy Cassell: [email protected]. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @tommycassell44.