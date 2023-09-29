Watch Woody Woodpecker on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a fan of Woody Woodpecker and want to watch the 3D live action/animated slapstick comedy, you’ll be pleased to know that it is available for streaming on Netflix. The movie revolves around Woody, a hyperactive red-headed bird, who finds himself in a battle against a slick real estate lawyer. This lawyer plans to build his dream home in the forest, posing a threat to Woody’s habitat.

Eric Bauza voices Woody Woodpecker in the movie, and he is joined a talented cast including Timothy Omundson, Graham Verchere, Jordana Largy, and Thaila Ayala. These actors bring the characters to life and make the movie an enjoyable watch for both children and adults.

To watch Woody Woodpecker on Netflix, simply follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you. Netflix offers three options: $6.99 per month (standard with ads), $15.49 per month (standard), and $19.99 per month (premium).

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Once you have completed these steps, you will have access to Woody Woodpecker and a wide range of other movies and TV shows available on Netflix.

It’s worth noting the different features that come with each subscription plan. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, allows you to watch in Full HD on 2 supported devices at a time. However, it does show ads before or during most content. The Standard Plan offers the same features but is completely ad-free and allows you to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, you have the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan offers all the features of the Standard Plan but for four supported devices at a time, with content displaying in Ultra HD. You can also download content on up to six supported devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported with the Premium Plan.

So, if you’re ready to join Woody Woodpecker on his mission to protect his forest home, head over to Netflix and start streaming.

