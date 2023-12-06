Instagram Fixes Audio Issue in Older Videos

Instagram, owned Meta, has resolved a glitch where audio had disappeared from videos posted on the platform several years ago. Users had been encountering an error message stating, “video has no sound” when trying to play these older videos.

The issue seemed to affect videos posted before late 2014. Users had reported that videos from 2014 and earlier, although still playable, had suddenly lost their audio.

This glitch was not limited to a specific platform; it affected both Android and iOS apps, as well as the web version of Instagram.

On receiving reports about this issue, Meta assured users that they were actively working on a solution. A spokesperson from Meta, Seine Kim, mentioned, “We’re aware that a bug caused some people to have trouble accessing audio on older feed posts. The issue is being resolved, and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Apart from resolving this particular issue, Instagram has recently introduced various new features. Users can now scale, crop, and rotate individual video clips, providing more flexibility in content creation. Additionally, the platform is testing new text-to-speech voices in English, expanding creative possibilities for users in select countries. Instagram users can also showcase their creativity with six new text fonts and styles available in multiple languages.

While this audio glitch caused inconvenience for users, Meta’s prompt response and efforts to fix the issue demonstrate their commitment to providing a smooth user experience. Instagram continues to evolve, offering new features and enhancements to keep its users engaged and creative.