WomenShelter of Long Beach Hosts Annual Gala to Raise Funds for Domestic Violence Survivors

WomenShelter of Long Beach, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic abuse and violence, is preparing to host its annual fundraising gala aboard the iconic Queen Mary. The event, called the “Leading with Love” gala, will mark the organization’s 46th anniversary and seek to raise funds for its ongoing efforts to eliminate and prevent domestic violence through compassionate intervention, education, and personal empowerment.

Since its establishment in 1977, WomenShelter has helped thousands of families heal from the trauma caused domestic abuse. The organization provides vital services such as safe housing, emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling, legal advocacy, and more, catering to the needs of survivors and their children.

This year’s gala will take place on October 8th at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Queen Mary, a new location for the event. During the gala, WomenShelter will honor three individuals who have made significant contributions to the organization’s mission.

One of the honorees is Harry Saltzgaver, a prominent columnist and former executive editor of the Grunion Gazette. Saltzgaver will be presented with WomenShelter’s Legacy Award in recognition of his longstanding support for the organization. During his tenure as editor, Saltzgaver initiated an annual holiday donation drive for WomenShelter, which raised more than $30,000 in gift cards, checks, and online donations this year.

Kristi Fischer, who previously served as the president of WomenShelter’s Board of Directors and as a legal advocate for domestic abuse survivors, will also be honored with the Leadership Award. Additionally, Jane Nadeau, a key contributor to the organization’s successful fundraising campaigns over the past decade, will receive the Loyalty Award.

The gala promises attendees a memorable evening with a four-course, oceanfront dining experience on the Queen Mary. There will also be numerous silent and live auction opportunities to support WomenShelter’s important work, including the chance to win a ride for two on the Goodyear Blimp.

The event’s honorary co-chairs are Mayor Rex Richardson and Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Janice Hahn. Individual tickets for the gala are priced at $200. For more information, please visit WomenShelter’s website.

Sources: WomenShelter of Long Beach