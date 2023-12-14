Parliament Intruders’ Social Media Activity Reveals Political Activism and Admiration for Freedom Fighters

Summary

The recent security breach in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour session has brought to light the social media activity of two of the intruders, Neelam and Sagar Sharma. While their actions are being condemned, their online presence unveils their political activism and admiration for freedom fighters.

Neelam’s Advocacy for Women’s Reservation

Prior to the security breach, Neelam, one of the accused, voiced her opinion on social media about the lack of gender representation in Parliament and legislative assemblies. She questioned the absence of a 50 percent quota for women, drawing a parallel to the provision in Haryana’s Gram Panchayats. Neelam’s plea for gender parity in politics resonated with many and sparked a significant discussion.

Sagar Sharma’s Inspirational Posts

In contrast, Sagar Sharma took to Instagram to share motivational quotes. One post emphasized the importance of making an effort regardless of victory or defeat, while another highlighted the significance of pursuing one’s dreams. These posts shed light on Sharma’s belief in the power of perseverance and personal growth.

Shared Admiration for Freedom Fighters

Both Neelam and Sagar Sharma expressed their admiration for freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru on their social media profiles. This shared admiration suggests a common ideology and sentiment regarding the struggle for independence and social justice.

Political Activism Expressed Through Protests

Neelam’s Facebook account revealed her participation in protests against the exploitation of women, as evidenced a photo of her being dragged away police officials at a demonstration in Jantar Mantar. Her caption emphasized the importance of raising one’s voice against injustice, indicating her dedication to social activism.

Authorities Apprehend Intruders, Investigation Underway

The police have apprehended Neelam, Sagar Sharma, and three other individuals involved in the security breach. However, one of the accused, Lalit Jha, remains at large. A case has been filed under anti-terror laws to address the severity of the incident.

While the breach of Parliament security is a serious matter, the social media activity of these intruders provides insight into their motivations and beliefs. It serves as a reminder of the power and influence of online platforms in shaping public discourse and political activism.