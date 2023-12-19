Caitlin Clark Makes History as First NCAA Player to Achieve 3,000 Points, 750 Rebounds, and 750 Assists

Caitlin Clark, a basketball star for the Iowa women’s college team, reached a monumental milestone in her career on Wednesday night. Scoring 35 points in the game against Iowa State, Clark not only helped her team secure a 67-58 win but also became the first NCAA basketball player, regardless of gender, to achieve 3,000 points while recording 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

Clark’s accomplishment sets her apart from the rest of the basketball world. She joins the ranks of only 26 college basketball players who have achieved the 3,000-point mark in their careers, and she is the 15th woman to do so. What makes her feat even more impressive is that she accomplished this milestone in just her 110th career game.

With 3,000 points under her belt, Clark is now only 515 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer among women. Kelsey Plum currently holds the record with 3,527 points during her time at Washington from 2013 to 2017. Clark’s current season average of 29.6 points per game puts her on track to surpass Plum’s record on February 25th against Illinois. It seems to be a matter of “when” rather than “if” she will achieve this remarkable feat.

In addition to possibly becoming the women’s leading scorer of all time, Clark has her sights set on another record. She could potentially surpass Pete Maravich’s all-time scoring record of 3,667 points. If she maintains her current scoring rate this season, she will break the record during postseason play.

Aside from her scoring prowess, Clark has also made significant contributions in rebounds and assists throughout her career. With 770 rebounds and 874 assists, she has proven to be a versatile player.

Caitlin Clark’s impact on college basketball cannot be understated. Last year, she led Iowa to a national championship appearance and became one of the most prominent college athletes in the country. Despite Iowa’s loss to LSU in the championship game, Clark’s “you can’t see me” celebration garnered attention and showcased her confidence and skill on the court.

As the Hawkeyes open Big Ten play against Wisconsin, Clark’s outstanding performance and historical achievement have solidified her status as one of the most remarkable talents in NCAA basketball. Her unwavering consistency and ability to make game-changing plays make her a force to be reckoned with in every match she plays.