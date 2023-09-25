Women Encouraged to Pursue Careers in Landscaping: Dispelling Outdated Stereotypes

In a recent viral social media post, a female applicant was rejected from a landscaping job due to being deemed “too weak” for the physically demanding work, with the implication that she would need to be a bodybuilder to handle the workload. Simon Wilkinson, the managing director of Wilkinsons Landscapes, one of the largest plant centers in the North East, is stepping forward to encourage women to consider a career in landscaping and horticulture.

Wilkinson emphasizes that landscaping is not solely about physical strength but also about artistry and creativity. While physical fitness is important, it does not require being a bodybuilder. He believes it is disheartening to exclude half of the population based on gender and that the industry needs more talented and passionate individuals, regardless of their background.

Wilkinson is currently in talks with various organizations to promote proper horticultural education and training in the North East region. His aim is to create an environment that encourages people of all genders to consider a rewarding and interesting career in landscaping.

The response to the viral post on social media has been mixed, with supporters condemning the outdated views and detractors defending them. However, the widespread attention it has garnered indicates the need for more awareness and discussion about gender equality in the landscaping industry.

Landscaping businesses, like many others, are facing a shortage of workers. By addressing the misconceptions and prejudices surrounding gender roles in the industry, more women can be inspired to pursue a career in landscaping. At Wilkinsons Landscapes, the focus is on talent and passion rather than gender, creating opportunities for women to thrive and contribute their unique perspectives to the field.

