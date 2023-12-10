Women Arrested for Exploiting Children in Nationwide Fraud Scheme

Two individuals, Lidia Varga and Iasmina Rostas, have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in an extensive fraud operation that exploited children. Originally from Romania, the women were taken into custody Laurens Police officers during a Walmart fundraiser. The officers noticed a commotion as people fled the store and discovered that Varga and Rostas had an infant and an 11-year-old boy in their company.

Upon searching their vehicle, law enforcement officials discovered a substantial sum of nearly $3,500 in small bills, along with numerous gift cards, baby formula, and other items. The ensuing investigation has revealed that the women are believed to be part of a larger “multi-state fraud operation.” Chief Keith Grounsell explained that they targeted various Walmart and Target stores, soliciting money from unsuspecting individuals falsely claiming that they were in dire need of financial assistance.

After receiving cash or gift cards, Varga and Rostas promptly attempted to return the purchased items for cash refunds. If they were unable to receive cash, they exchanged the merchandise for gift cards, which they would then attempt to use to obtain more cash. This pattern was apparently repeated across multiple states, with receipts found in their vehicle originating from Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, and New Hampshire.

Notably, the women exploited and utilized different children during their fraudulent activities, preying on people’s sympathy and generosity. The Laurens Police believe that this scam involving children is not limited to Varga and Rostas, suspecting that more individuals may be involved. As a result of their actions, both Varga and Rostas are facing charges for crimes such as obtaining goods under false pretenses and cruelty to children.

To ensure the well-being of the children involved, the Department of Social Services has taken custody of them. Authorities continue to collaborate with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Homeland Security, hoping to gather more information regarding the scope and nature of this widespread fraud scheme. It is evident that the funds acquired through this operation are not staying local, though exact details regarding their destination remain undisclosed.