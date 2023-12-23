Young Women on TikTok Celebrate Mental Health Journey and Empower Others

Young women on TikTok are using their platform to celebrate mental health progress and inspire others. In a new trend, Gen Zers are sharing their accomplishments and personal growth since leaving high school, all while highlighting the fact that life gets better. These videos, often set to the song “Scott Street” Phoebe Bridgers, showcase moments of pride and joy that demonstrate how their lives have evolved.

Taylor Donoghue, 23, shared her own experiences, explaining how high school was filled with confusion and self-doubt. She viewed college as an opportunity to escape the limitations of her school environment and discover a new, more fulfilling life. Donoghue expressed her admiration for the trend, emphasizing its empowering nature and the inspiration it provides for others to pursue their dreams and create the life they desire.

These uplifting videos hold particular significance amidst troubling statistics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that a staggering 57% of teen girls in the United States experienced persistent sadness and hopelessness in 2021. This percentage is double that of boys and represents the highest level reported in the past decade. The CDC’s chief medical officer, Debra Houry, emphasized the need for increased support and prevention programs to aid teenagers in coping and thriving.

Aleaya Duran, 21, a nursing student, shed light on the societal pressure placed on young women during a sensitive period of their lives. She challenged the notion that the teenage years are the peak of one’s life and shared her own journey of overcoming mental health challenges and realizing that life goes on. Duran believes that this trend allows those who have experienced difficult teen years to reflect and share their wisdom with others currently going through similar struggles.

While the TikTok trend serves as a hopeful reminder of persevering through tough times, mental health professionals advise caution. They remind users that social media provides a curated version of reality and should not replace professional help. Carlos Escobar, a licensed mental health counselor, urges individuals to seek appropriate support while appreciating the positive messages shared on platforms like TikTok.

In a time when many teenagers feel isolated and misunderstood, this trend offers a sense of perspective and support. By sharing their stories and validating the experiences of others, young women on TikTok provide a connection that can be powerful and meaningful. Through this trend, they contribute to the larger conversation surrounding mental health awareness while reminding their peers that things do improve with time and support.