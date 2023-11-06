Should Men Always Pay the Bill on a Date?

A recent TikTok video a singer and social media influencer addressing the age-old question of splitting the bill on a date has sparked a heated debate. While the traditional norm has been for men to foot the bill in male-female relationships, the concept of equality and financial independence has shifted the perspective for many.

In the video, the TikToker suggests a response to a man who asks to split the bill. With a touch of sarcasm, she feigns surprise and acts confused, implying that she believed it was a date all along and thought the man would pay. This raises the question of whether going Dutch should even be considered in a dating scenario.

Opinions on the matter are divided. Some argue that it is only fair for both parties to contribute equally, especially in the early stages of dating. They believe that if both individuals are enjoying the date and consuming the same resources, it is reasonable for them to split the bill.

Others, including the TikToker, believe that it is respectful and emasculating for a man if he does not pay for the entire bill. They argue that allowing a man to take care of the expenses is a way of creating space for him to exhibit his divine masculine qualities.

While some viewers agreed with this sentiment, others countered that insisting on the man paying can be disrespectful to women, suggesting that it undermines their financial independence and personal autonomy.

It is important to recognize that different individuals have different expectations and opinions when it comes to dating etiquette. Open communication and understanding between both parties is key to avoiding misunderstandings and finding a compromise that works for both individuals.

